Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 527,928 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.90% of Athlon Acquisition worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWET. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

SWET stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

