Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 71,473 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Oxford Industries worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

