Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Employers worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

