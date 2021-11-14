Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000.

IYK stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $153.71 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

