Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

