Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of South Jersey Industries worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

