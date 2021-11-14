Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of NiSource worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $3,528,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

