Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,686 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fabrinet worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

