Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 216,580 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,580 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Urban Edge Properties worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

