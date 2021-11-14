Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 247,472 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of frontdoor worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

