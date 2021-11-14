Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,174 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $111.15 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.