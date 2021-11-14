Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,094 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $6,827,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.