Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,348 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Grocery Outlet worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

