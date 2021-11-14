Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,169 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Graham worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Graham by 191.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 65.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $594.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.69 and its 200 day moving average is $628.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $444.94 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.