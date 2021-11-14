Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 64,733 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Hanmi Financial worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.66 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $719.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

