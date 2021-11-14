Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

