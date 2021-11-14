Governor DAO (GDAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,908.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00004137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $60,908.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

