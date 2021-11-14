Govi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $662,372.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $662,372.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,605,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

