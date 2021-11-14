Govi One Day Volume Reaches $621,237.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $621,237.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,605,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

