GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0013 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,455.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,605,475 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

