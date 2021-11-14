GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.68% from the company’s current price.

GP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

GP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.42. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

