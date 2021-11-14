Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $41.69 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 128.5% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $41.69 million and $189,950.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

