GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of GrowGeneration worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

