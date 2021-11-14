Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.