GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $50.63 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,736,559 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

