HackenAI Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

