Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 1,281 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

