Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,136 shares of company stock worth $6,147,664. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NYSE BXP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

