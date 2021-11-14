Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $157.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

