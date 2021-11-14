Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,672.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

