Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 905 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

