HaloDAO Market Cap Tops $618,154.75 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $618,154.75 and approximately $56,671.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

