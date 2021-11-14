Hamster Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Hamster has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $89.59 million and $3.23 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,474.43 or 0.99770851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.58 or 0.07049518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

