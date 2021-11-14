Handshake Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $175.56 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.62 or 0.07085312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $674.58 or 0.01037324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00421610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00272936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00256691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 439,145,586 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.