Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 48,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.