Head-To-Head Comparison: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 26.48% 15.64% Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CompuMed and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68

Five9 has a consensus target price of $201.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than CompuMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.29 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 25.01 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -191.25

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Summary

CompuMed beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

