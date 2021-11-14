Head-To-Head Comparison: Paltalk (PALT) versus Its Rivals

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Paltalk to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s peers have a beta of 2.93, meaning that their average share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paltalk and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1186 5979 11208 322 2.57

Paltalk currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% Paltalk Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 15.54 Paltalk Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 82.36

Paltalk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paltalk beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

