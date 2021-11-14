Head-To-Head Contrast: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -16.68% -10.74% -1.64% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

94.5% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 1.64 $4.82 million ($4.07) -7.23 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for James River Group and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

James River Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 63.83%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than James River Group.

Summary

James River Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

