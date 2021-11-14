Head-To-Head Contrast: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.40 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

