Head to Head Review: GSI Technology (GSIT) versus Its Rivals

GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GSI Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSI Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSI Technology Competitors 2192 8746 16200 662 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given GSI Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSI Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million -$21.50 million -7.51 GSI Technology Competitors $3.35 billion $580.05 million -5.03

GSI Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% GSI Technology Competitors -12.46% 3.34% 2.73%

Summary

GSI Technology peers beat GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

