Head to Head Review: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.61%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 29.37 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -1.01 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.62 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -12.00

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

