Head-To-Head Review: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million $2.33 23.82 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $369.78 million 5.65 -$163.33 million ($0.84) -21.79

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Travel + Leisure and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 4 0 2.50

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $72.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52% Xenia Hotels & Resorts -19.72% -6.41% -3.12%

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

