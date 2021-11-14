Head-To-Head Survey: Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 N/A $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Quantum Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

