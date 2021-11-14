Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,337 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Heartland Financial USA worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 62.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

