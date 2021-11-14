HelloGold (HGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $233,532.39

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

