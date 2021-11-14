Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

