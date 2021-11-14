Hermez Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $400,321.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $400,321.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00009518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

