Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $22,204.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.