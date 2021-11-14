Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Hill-Rom worth $87,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

