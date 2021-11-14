HoDooi Market Cap Tops $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.